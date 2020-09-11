Paul A. Copparini, 81
Dateline: Mansfield, MA
Paul A. Copparini, age 81, of Mansfield MA, passed away suddenly on September 8, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. Born in Mansfield, MA on May 8, 1939, he was the beloved son of the late Bruno and Dorothy (Richards) Copparini. He was pre-deceased by his brother, William Copparini.
Paul graduated from Mansfield High School in 1957. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a lifelong resident of Mansfield.
He was the longtime love and soulmate of Marlene Longo and was her loving and devoted partner of 37 years.
Besides Marlene, he is survived by his beloved son, Steven Copparini, and was the proud and loving grandfather of Braedon and McKani Copparini. He also leaves his son Michael and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Paul was employed by the Mansfield Police for 27 years, and upon retirement worked at Equip-rent in Foxboro, his "fun" part-time job where he worked with other police and fire retirees. He also started a custom awning and seamless gutter business which he operated for several years.
In his free time, Paul enjoyed visiting Cape Cod and the Islands with Marlene and friends. He also loved NASCAR and the New England Patriots. He was a passionate car enthusiast who loved his Corvettes and Harley Davidson motorcycles. He was known for his expertise in anything mechanical and his knowledge of how to operate, fix or build almost anything.
He was a wonderful cook and loved growing his vegetables in his garden every year.
Paul was a kind, sweet, decent man, as beautiful on the inside as he was on the outside. His youthful good looks, energy, and fun-loving, enthusiastic nature forever belied his age.
Paul was a very loving and respected man and will be missed by many.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, September 13th from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 14th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial with military honors will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com