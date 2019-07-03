Services R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc 135 South St Wrentham , MA 02093 (508) 384-3133 Paul A. Cummings

1949 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Paul A. Cummings, Sr., 69, passed away unexpectedly in Brigham and Women's Hospital on June 29, 2019. He was the husband of Joanne R. (Raymond) Cummings.



Born October 30, 1949 in Rochester, NH, he was the son of the late Ethel (Johnson) Cummings and Archer Fownes Cummings. He grew up in Enfield, NH and graduated from Mascoma High School in 1967. He also graduated from Keene State College in 1971 with a Bachelor of Education in Industrial Arts. He was an Industrial Arts teacher at Union 32 High School in Montpelier, Vermont for five years and served on the fire department in East Montpelier. In 1977, when he took a job with American Tools Inc., and served as the company's district manager for the state of Maine, he moved to the Lewiston area. In 1981, he took a job as manager trainee for Color Tile Inc. He returned to the state of New Hampshire, working as a Vocational Technical Instructor in the New Hampshire State Prison System in Concord. He worked for Peabody's Hardware in Bristol, NH as store manager for a number of years before moving to Wrentham and working in that capacity at National Lumber in Mansfield. He was known for his vast knowledge of products and their uses. He retired in 2014.



Paul enjoyed working with his hands. He lovingly did most of the finished carpentry, painting, and tile work at his home on Lake Pearl. He enjoyed working in his yard and gardening. He built numerous pieces of furniture for family members. He enjoyed genealogy and spent countless hours researching and inputting material into Ancestry on the Cummings, Johnson, Parker, Goodwin, and Raymond families. He enjoyed being out in nature, photographing the mountains, sunrises and sunsets, rainbows, and the swans, birds, and other wildlife that visited his homes in Wrentham and Moultonborough, NH.



Paul and Joanne traveled to South Carolina, Virginia, Washington, DC, Colorado, Maine, and the Maritime Provinces of Canada. Last fall they went to Sweden and Norway. While in Sweden, he met his cousins, toured the Jönköping area, and had the opportunity to explore his roots.



In addition to his wife Joanne, survivors include his daughter Kristen N. Cummings of New Hampshire, his son Paul A. Cummings, Jr. and his partner Liz Obringer of Franklin, MA, and one granddaughter, Elysa, of New Hampshire. He was the brother of Karen (Cummings) and her husband Ron Evans of Grafton, NH, and Eric Cummings and his wife Traci of Medford, NJ. He was the brother-in-law of Loel (Ski) Raymond and his wife Marie of Wrentham and Bartlett, NH. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Stony Brook Wildlife Sanctuary, 108 North Street, Norfolk, MA 02056. Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Sun Chronicle from July 3 to July 4, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices