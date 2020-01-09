|
|
Paul A. Veilleux of Wrentham, MA passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Paul was born in Lewiston, ME on June 8, 1940. He was the son of Arthur and Laura Veilleux. He joined the Army Reserve where he was trained to drive tanks. Paul worked several years as a tractor-trailer driver starting in Lincoln, RI. He transported racehorses up and down the East Coast then drove a tanker truck for Colfax shortening & oils in Pawtucket, RI from 1963 until his retirement. He was a long-time resident of North Attleboro where he raised his family.
Paul enjoyed collecting antiques and frequented local shops and auctions, where he met his wife Cynthia Schensnol of Wrentham. Together they opened His & Hers Antiques and spent many years dealing antiques and settling estates for families. Paul enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, touring the US and Canada with his best friend and wife Cynthia, traveling with and meeting friends along the way. They were long-time members of the Pace Arrow Club.
In their later years they split their time between Wrentham and Ft. Myers, FL. Paul rejoins his loving wife Cynthia of 29 years who passed in February 2017. Paul is survived by his brother, Henry Veilleux and his wife Carol of Venice, FL and his sister Elaine Topping, Wrentham, MA and his children Laurie Veilleux, Atlanta GA, Paul Veilleux and his wife Jennifer, Wrentham MA and Jimmy Veilleux, Plainville, MA.
Paul is also survived by Cynthias children whom he loved as his own, Peter Schensnol, Theodore Schensnol and his wife Valarie, Catherine Luce and her husband Darryl, all residents of Wrentham. Paul was the proud and loving Papa of 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Paul enjoyed the last few summers playing Cribbage and Bridge at Senior Centers in the area, he also loved to play cards and dominos with his family.
Paul took the time to enjoy life and was easily spotted at gatherings and parties as the person having the most fun or making the most people laugh. Calling hours will be at the Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street in Wrentham on Sunday, January 12 from 1-4pm. A Mass at St. Marys in Wrentham will be held on Monday at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wrentham Conservation Commission Gift Fund.
For online guestbook, please visit www.rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020