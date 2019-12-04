|
Paul Brian Connolly, of Stoughton, passed away December 1, 2019 at the age of 64. Raised in Randolph, Paul graduated from Blue Hills Regional High School and worked as a carpenter. He had a wonderful sense of humor that always kept everyone laughing at the dinner table. Paul loved animals, cooking out on the grill, and going camping and canoeing with his family.
Beloved husband of the late Vanessa M. (Ross) Connolly. Loving father of Jennifer Cleary and her husband Sean and Jill Cirino and her husband Eric. Dear brother of Joseph Connolly and his wife Linda, Bob Connolly and his wife Margie, Christine Anderson, Sandra Steidle and her husband Fred, and Lynne Connolly and her husband Tom Lohnes. Cherished grandfather of Brendon, Daniel, Bayleigh, and Lucy. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visiting hours will be held the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph on Friday, December 6th from 10am-12:30pm followed by a funeral service at 12:30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Mansfield. For online guestbook and directions please visit us at our website, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019