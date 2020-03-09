|
Paul E. Cannata, age 56, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 surrounded by the comfort of his loving family after a long battle with cancer.
Paul was born on September 17, 1963 in Norwood and was a graduate of Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School, Class of 1981 in Easton. He married his wife Laura (Holske) Cannata on October 4, 1985 at St. Mary's Church in Foxborough. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was employed as an elevator constructor and then was employed by the State of Massachusetts as an elevator inspector and was a member of Local 4 IUEC of Boston. He was a former Auxiliary Police Officer for the Town of Foxborough.
Paul was a Pop Warner football and little league coach. He was the Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 7 in Foxborough. He was a member of the Mass GM Oldsmobile Club. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and dirt bikes. Paul was a loving and devoted son, husband and father. He most enjoyed spending time with his family.
Loving husband of Laura (Holske) Cannata. Devoted father of David J. Cannata of Attleboro and April and her husband James Blasé of Plainville. Beloved son of Leo and Judith (Huntley) Cannata. Brother of Brian and his wife Patricia Cannata of Attleboro and Keri Monroe of VT. Brother in law of Peter Holske and his wife Mary of Sterling, Cheryl and her husband Jack O'Connell of Norton, Donna Irwin of FL, Susan Holske of N. Attleboro and Peter and his wife Courtney of Dartmouth. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, March 10 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9 AM at St. Mark Roman Catholic Church, 105 Stanley Street, Attleboro, MA. Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Foxborough.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6 th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226 or www. http://www.jimmyfund.org/.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 9, 2020