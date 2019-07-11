Home

Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651

Paul E. LeBlanc


1931 - 2019
Paul E. LeBlanc Notice
NORTH ATTLEBORO – Paul E. LeBlanc, Sr., 88, of Reservoir Street passed away, Monday, July 1, 2019 at Wingate of Norton Nursing Facility. He was the husband of the late Clarice (Lanpher) LeBlanc who passed away in 2000.
Born June 29, 1931 in Plainville, MA, he was a son of the late Emile and Marie (Gallant) LeBlanc.
Paul was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro and a graduate of North Attleboro High School.
He worked as a painter for Riley Brothers for many years and as a custodian for the Plainville School System.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War.
Paul is survived by seven children: Larry LeBlanc and wife, Debbie of North Attleboro; Linda Rocha and husband, Michael of Orlando, FL; Dianne Ballou and husband, Frank of North Attleboro; Cindy Burlingame and husband, Doug of Plainville; Barbara Ashmore and husband, Mike of Attleboro; Sandra LePage and husband, Dan of Kyle, Texas; and Paul, Jr. "Charlie" LeBlanc of Attleboro; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was father of the late Richard LeBlanc who died in 1996.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. To sign an online guestbook for Paul, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on July 11, 2019
