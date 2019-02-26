Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Visitation 11:00 AM Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 View Map Graveside service Following Services Mount Hope Cemetery and Arboretum Attleboro Falls , MA View Map Paul Eustace

Paul Eustace, 57, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA after on-going health battles which he faced with much courage. He was the beloved husband of Judith "Judy" Lea (Bachelder) Eustace, to whom he was married on May 30, 1999.



Born on July 9, 1961 in South Boston, MA, he was the son of the late John Eustace and the late Patricia A. (Britt) Eustace.



Paul was a graduate of Boston Technical High School, Class of 1981, taking some college classes there, as well as tutoring students in math. He joined Citizen's Bank in 2006 and worked for ten years as an ATM-IT Specialist in the Bank's East Providence, RI location.



A resident of North Attleboro since 1999, he was a warm outgoing man with many interests. Paul was an ardent sports fan, especially of the Red Sox and Patriots, and of college football. He and his late brother Rob shared home Patriots season tickets for many years and loved attending games together. He was proud of his Irish heritage; always enjoyed learning new technologies; loved theatre and music, and had a tremendous iTunes library. He was a true friend to animals and had a special place in his heart for his Bichon Frise dog, "Barkley" whom he loved taking for long walks when his health permitted. More than anything, though, Paul simply loved being home and spending time with Judy.



In addition to his wife, Judy, he leaves his brother, James S. Eustace and his wife, Margaret (Lee) Eustace, of Hingham, MA; and his nieces and nephews: Greta Eustace; James Eustace; William Eustace; Elizabeth Bachelder; Stephen Bachelder and his wife, Di Ma; Aaron Britt, Alex Britt, Emily Britt and her fiancée, Evan Davis; and his godson Andrew Britt and his wife, Meghan Britt. Paul was the brother of the late John Eustace the late Robert Eustace, and the late Rosemarie Eustace. He leaves several aunts, uncles, and cousins; his extended family; and many dear friends, including his special friends: Brady Klinkowsky and Liam Klinkowsky, who affectionately called him "Uncle".



Friends and relatives are cordially invited to honor and remember Paul by gathering for a Visitation on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, Boston, MA, and on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Funeral Service on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home officiated by the Rev. Robert Stephen Bachelder of North Oxford, MA.



Graveside services will follow the Funeral Service on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Mount Hope Cemetery and Arboretum, Attleboro Falls, MA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Paul to the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, Cedar Road, Attleboro Falls, MA 02763.



