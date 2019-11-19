|
Paul F. Padula, 61, of Plainville, formerly of Franklin, passed away in his home following a long illness on November 17. He was the loving husband of Glenda M. (Zimmerman) Padula for the past 33 years.
Paul was born in Milford, MA on May 26,1958 to Francis and Jeanette (Armstrong) Padula. He was raised in Franklin and lived in Plainville for the past 33 years.
While in high school Paul had been a member of the track team and was a champion shot put thrower. He was also a talented baseball player and even pitched in the Cape Cod League.
Paul attended and graduated from Franklin High School, Dean College, and Bridgewater State University.
After college, Paul went into the police academy and afterwards became a corrections officer for the Norfolk County House of Corrections. Following this he became a police officer for both the towns of Plainville and Franklin for over 12 years. Before his death, Paul was a security officer at Twin Rivers Casino for over 7 years.
In his free time, Paul coached track and field at Franklin High School, coached his daughters softball teams, and his sons football teams. He was a NRA member and even was an instructor for gun licensing at the North Attleboro Fire range. He was an avid golfer.
Paul is survived by his wife, and his daughter Mindy M. Padula and son Paul J. Padula of Plainville. He is also survived by his siblings, Peter E. Padula of Franklin and Pauline M. Babbitt of Franklin. He was loved by many family and friends.
His funeral will be held on Friday, November 22 from the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com)131 Main Street, Franklin at 9:15 followed by a funeral mass in St. Marys Church at 10:0
Burial will be private.
Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2019