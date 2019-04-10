Tracey, Paul F., (Flag) (Irish Clover) of Foxboro, died peacefully at home after a long illness on April 7th surrounded by his loving family.



Raised in West Roxbury, Paul was a graduate of Cathedral High School and studied at Newbury College. He was the loving son of William and Julia (O'Connell) Tracey and was predeceased by, brothers Thomas Tracey, William Tracey, Richard K. Tracey and sister Patricia Reardon. He was the brother-in-law to Dorothy Tracey and the late Ellen Tracey.



Paul is survived by beloved wife Janet (Nickerson) Tracey, sons Paul Vincent Tracey and wife Julie of No. Attleboro, and Philip Tracey of Providence, R.I., and daughter Gayle and husband Michael Bellotti of Squantum, and grandchildren Jacqueline, Jennifer, Colleen, Dillon and Danny. He was grateful friend to Nick and Debbie Sargent.



Hamel-Lydon Funeral Chapel will host visiting hours at Roberts & Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, on Thursday, April 11th 4-7pm and funeral Mass on Friday, April 12th at 10am at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Mechanic Street, Foxboro.



In lieu of flowers, please support injured veterans and their families with a donation in Paul's name to the Bob Woodruff Foundation, 1350 Broadway, Ste 105, NY, NY 10018 https://bobwoodrufffoundation.org. Full obituary available at www.HamelLydon.com.