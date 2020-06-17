Paul T. Grecho (1943 - 2020)

Paul Thomas Grecho passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 at the age of 77 in the home that he built. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Knell) Grecho, to whom he was married to for 51 years. Born in Walpole, MA to the late Paul P. and Mary T. (Comeau) Grecho, he was the older brother of two sisters, Mary T. Cusack and the late Constance A. Comendul.

He was most proud and thankful for his family. He was married to the love of his life and they raised three children together; David, Lisa, and Victoria Grecho. In addition to his wife and children he is also survived by his grandchildren; Avery, Rhett, Graham, and Leila.

Paul was a licensed plumber and bricklayer throughout his life and worked at the Saint Coletta's School in Braintree for many years. He loved to tinker in the garage in his free time. He could fix or build anything; there was nothing he couldn't figure out. He would stubbornly spend hours (or days) solving the problem. He was always helping friends and family with home projects and repairs. His kindness was boundless and his generosity unmatched. He would help anyone, anytime, anywhere.

A memorial mass will be held on Friday June 19th at 10:30 AM at St. Martha Parish, 227 South St., Plainville, MA.

