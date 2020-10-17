1/
Paul J. Ciccio
1955 - 2020
– Paul J. Ciccio, 65, of Attleboro, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Sturdy
Memorial Hospital, Attleboro.

Born on March 6, 1955 in Boston, MA he was a son of the late Salvatore and Rose (Arrigo) Ciccio.
Paul resided in Attleboro. He was a graduate of New England Tech where he received his Associates
Degree.

Paul enjoyed fishing, hunting and American Muscle Cars. He especially loved playing the drums for his
band, the Country Mile.

Paul is survived by his three children, John Ciccio and his wife Aliza of North Andover, Elizabeth Hefner
and her husband Michael of Pawtucket, RI and Michelle Leach of Seekonk; his grandchildren, Jacqueline
Leach, Abigail Leach and John Ciccio; his brother, Christopher J. Ciccio and his wife Brenda of Attleboro
and their children, Brielle and Bryant; his sister, Donna Bryant-Durand and her husband Kenneth of
Attleboro.

He was the brother-in-law to the late Peter H. Bryant.

Funeral services will be held privately by the family.

To send Paul's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
