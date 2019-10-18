Home

Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Martha's Church
227 South Street
Plainville, MA
View Map

Paul J. "Ike" Gorman


1938 - 2019
Paul J. "Ike" Gorman Notice
CHELSEA - Paul J. "Ike" Gorman, 81, of Crest Avenue passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in the Soldier's Home, Chelsea, MA. He was the husband of the late Kathleen (O'Neil) Gorman.
Born October 19, 1938 in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Joseph C. and Sarah (Canon) Gorman.
Paul grew up in Mission Hill and later resided in Plainville, MA. He served in the United States Air Force and was self-employed.
Paul is survived by his children: Deborah Gorman Bennett and her husband Tim of Virginia; Tim Gorman and his wife Celeste of Wrentham; and Michael Gorman of Florida; his 5 grandchildren; his siblings: Joseph Gorman of Oklahoma; Pauline O'Brien of Barnstable; Josephine Dacon of Barnstable and Joan Donovan of Maine. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his siblings: Stephen Gorman, Teresa Gorman and Jean Santangelo.
A funeral Mass for Paul will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in St. Martha's Church, 227 South Street, Plainville, MA at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, North Attleboro.
Visitation will be held prior to the mass in the Sperry McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro from 9 am to 10:15 a.m.
To sign an online guestbook for Paul, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019
