Paul M. MacAskill, 58, of Wrentham, passed at home on December 20, 2019.
Born in Boston on February 16, 1961, he was the son of the late E. Diane (Vigevano) of Wrentham and Stephen MacAskill of Pawtucket, RI. Paul was a graduate of King Philip High School, class of 1978. He worked as a talented silkscreener for over 40 years. He loved music and was an accomplished guitarist and singer. He was also a beautiful artist. He enjoyed martial arts in younger days and was an avid Bruce Lee fan. In high school he was the lead singer of a local band with his friends named "Loud Silence". They played local shows including the Concert on the Common in Wrentham during the summer.
Paul is survived by his sister Heather MacAskill of Franklin, his niece Angelina MacAskill of Franklin, and step siblings Deborah Hughes of Weymouth and Kim Marie Drab of Florida.
Also survived by his aunt and godmother Blanche Fucillo of Hyde Park and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Saturday, December 28th from 4 to 7 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. A celebration of life service and coalition will follow on Sunday, December 29th at 2 PM in the Original Congregational Church of Wrentham, 1 East Street, Wrentham. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to: NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 24, 2019