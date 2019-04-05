Paul N. Cote, 85, of Smithfield, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol, RI. He was the husband of 58 years to Constance (Berard) Cote. Born in Woonsocket, RI, he was the son of the late Phillippe and Marianne (Auger) Cote.



Paul served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He worked for thirty-five years as a Master Toolmaker for Texas Instruments. Paul was also a lifetime member of the Cercle Laurier. He spent many years coaching the children of Woonsocket Little League. His happiest and most joyous times were spent with family and grandchildren.



Besides his wife, Connie, he is survived by their three children, Paul M. Cote of Cumberland, Pamela Marciniak and her husband Craig, of South Kingstown, RI, and Roxanne Lewicki and her husband Thomas, of North Attleboro, MA; his six grandchildren, Alyssa Quinn, Sarah and Julie Marciniak, and Ross, Quinn, and Jill Lewicki; as well as his sister, Phylisse Bowen of Vernon, CT. He was preceded in death by his four sisters Vivianne Duquette, Suzanne Laflamme, Louise Lussier, and Clarisse Sabourin.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11 AM in Precious Blood Church, 94 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, RI, followed by Military Honors. Family will receive guests beginning at 10 AM in the church. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Memory & Aging Program at Butler Hospital, 343 Blackstone Blvd., 1st floor Weld Building, Providence, RI 02906 or The , Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906.

