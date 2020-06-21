Paul (Buzz) Tessier, age 75, a long-time resident of Rehoboth passed away suddenly following a motorcycle accident on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Deland, FL. He was the beloved husband of Laura (Patterson) Tessier for nearly 57 years.



Born October 30, 1944 in Attleboro, MA he was the son of the late Paul and Delinda (Pacheco) Tessier. He earned his contractor's license and for many years owned and operated Tessier Construction Company building many homes throughout southern New England.



In addition to his wife he is survived by his four children, Lisa (Tessier) Cochran and her husband David of Greenville, NC, Joanne Tessier-Idreos and her husband Eugene of Norton, MA, Paul Tessier and his wife Amy and James Tessier and his wife Allison both of North Dighton



Paul was happily retired in Florida for the past several years where he enjoyed playing softball and tennis and participating in monthly poker tournaments and Monday night bingo.



In addition to his wife and children he is survived by nine grandchildren, (Chelsea, Samantha, Jerry, Katrina, Alexi, Mason, Julia, Ian & Maddi) and six great grandchildren (Hailey, Xavier, Matthew, Aubrey, Sean & Sterling). He is also is survived by many loving sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews.



A private memorial service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to Greater Daytona Beach Senior Softball Association:

Make check payable to: GDBSSA (note on check memo: Tessier Memorial Fund)

Mail to:

GDBSSA

c/o Roland Via

534 Eagle Drive

Holly Hill, FL 32117





