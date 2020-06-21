Paul Tessier
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul (Buzz) Tessier, age 75, a long-time resident of Rehoboth passed away suddenly following a motorcycle accident on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Deland, FL. He was the beloved husband of Laura (Patterson) Tessier for nearly 57 years.

Born October 30, 1944 in Attleboro, MA he was the son of the late Paul and Delinda (Pacheco) Tessier. He earned his contractor's license and for many years owned and operated Tessier Construction Company building many homes throughout southern New England.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his four children, Lisa (Tessier) Cochran and her husband David of Greenville, NC, Joanne Tessier-Idreos and her husband Eugene of Norton, MA, Paul Tessier and his wife Amy and James Tessier and his wife Allison both of North Dighton

Paul was happily retired in Florida for the past several years where he enjoyed playing softball and tennis and participating in monthly poker tournaments and Monday night bingo.

In addition to his wife and children he is survived by nine grandchildren, (Chelsea, Samantha, Jerry, Katrina, Alexi, Mason, Julia, Ian & Maddi) and six great grandchildren (Hailey, Xavier, Matthew, Aubrey, Sean & Sterling). He is also is survived by many loving sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews.

A private memorial service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to Greater Daytona Beach Senior Softball Association:
Make check payable to: GDBSSA (note on check memo: Tessier Memorial Fund)
Mail to:
GDBSSA
c/o Roland Via
534 Eagle Drive
Holly Hill, FL 32117


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved