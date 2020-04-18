|
Paul W. Moore, age 61, passed away in Saint Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, Massachusetts on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born in Norwood, Massachusetts on July 18, 1958, he was the son of the late John F. and Priscilla A. (Hunt) Moore. He was raised in Walpole, Massachusetts, graduating from Walpole High School with the Class of 1978. Following his graduation, Paul took a position with Polaroid in Norwood.
Paul married his beloved wife, Marlene A. DiGiacomo, on May 22, 1982 in Blessed Sacrament Church in Walpole. The young couple made their home together in Stoughton and Paul began working as a pipefitter with Trade Winds HVAC in Canton. He and Marlene later made their home in Attleboro, where they welcomed their two children, Chris and Courtney. Paul took a position with the Flatley Company in Hyde Park, working in the maintenance department. In 1993, Paul moved his family to Wrentham, Massachusetts, and a couple of years later began his career at the Charlwell House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Norwood, serving at the maintenance director. He looked forward to going to work every day to see his second family and was always available to help anyone in need.
When he wasn't hard at work, as an avid sports fan, Paul faithfully followed the New England Patriots and the Boston Bruins. He also enjoyed trying his luck at Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Connecticut. Most of all, he was dedicated to his family, always looking forward to family gatherings and holidays, especially Thanksgiving, where he could watch football and have mom's cooking.
Beloved husband of Marlene A. (DiGiacomo) Moore.
Loving father of Chris Moore of Wrentham and Courtney Moore of Jupiter, Florida.
Cherished grandfather of Jayce Rodriguez.
Brother of Mary Jane Durden of Jaffrey, New Hampshire and Linda Duquette of Rindge, New Hampshire.
As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, Paul's family has decided that his visitation and funeral services will be private. Interment will take place in Highland Cemetery in Norwood. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held when we return to calmer and healthier times. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Paul's name may be made to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2020