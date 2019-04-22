Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Paula Frances (Friedland) Cavalieri

1947 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Paula Frances (Friedland) Cavalieri, 71, of Dudley, MA, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side and holding her hand, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center, University Campus, in Worcester, MA.



Born on August 27, 1947 in Attleboro, MA, she was the daughter of the late Karl L.O. Friedland and the late Louise Rachel Marie (Gracie) Friedland.



Raised in Attleboro and North Attleboro, MA, she was a graduate of North Attleboro High School where she was a Drum Majorette in the school band. She attended John Robert Powers Finishing School; Roger Williams College, where she was a charter member of the Alpha Epsilon sorority; and Providence College. She proudly worked for forty years in the insurance industry, where she attained state and national licensure, as well as a CISR national designation. Paula was genuinely passionate about everyone she assisted; she cared for each client as a family member.



A woman of faith, she attended St. Mark's Church in North Attleboro. Paula was a kind, caring, generous woman who was devoted to her beloved family and who took care of everyone she knew. She was an avid reader who loved to read books, a wonderful homemaker and cook, and enjoyed puzzles, knitting, crocheting, Bingo, and taking rides and day trips. She had been a competitive Drum Majorette in her younger years and won several national awards. Paula delighted in a cup of tea in the evenings, and the simple pleasure of watching television. She had a special place in her heart for animals, especially dogs and her "grand-dogs".



Paula was the loving and much loved mother of Kristen M. Cavalieri of North Attleboro, MA; Steven F. Cavalieri Jr. of Dudley, MA; Michael A. Cavalieri Sr. and his wife, Tracy (Ash) Cavalieri, of North Attleboro, MA; the late Jonathan K. Cavalieri; the late Christopher F. Cavalieri; and step-mother of Anthony "Tony" Cavalieri of Plainville, MA. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of Catherine E. Haggerty, Katelyn F. Haggerty, Mackenzie Cavalieri, Owen S. Cavalieri, Addyson L. Cavalieri, Ashli S. Cavalieri, Michael Anthony Cavalieri Jr., and Jonathan F. Cavalieri. She was the dear sister of Karl D. Friedland and his wife, Elizabeth S. (Rowley) Friedland, of Fort Myers, FL; and Andrew A. Friedland Sr. of North Attleboro, MA. Paula leaves her former husband, Steven F. Cavalieri Sr. and his wife, Peg (Armstrong) Cavalieri of Plainville, MA; her extended family, and many, many dear friends.



Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Paula by gathering for a Visitation on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.



Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the Funeral Service on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, North Attleboro, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, 105 Stanley Street, Attleboro Falls, MA.



Burial services will immediately follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls, MA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Paula to a .



Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2019