PAULA (Boldrighini) GENDRON

PLACERVILLE, CA



Paula Boldrighini Gendron passed away unexpectedly in the arms of her husband and love of her life on Saturday May 23, 2020. Paula was born in Brockton, Ma on September 9, 1952, sharing her birthday with her father. Paula was a long time resident of Mansfield growing up on Church Street, a member of St Mary's Church and spent summers enjoying Memorial Park as a child. She worked as a hair dresser and later a teller with Attleboro Savings Bank.

In 1975 she moved to California with her husband Mark Gendron. Paula owned and ran her own hairdressing salon, until the birth of her daughters, January and Kristin, at which time, she proudly became a stay at home Mom. She and Mark, along with their daughters, owned and operated a Vineyard and tasting room for many glorious years until moving north to retire in Placerville CA where Paula loved her many gardens, her art, her sewing, and most of all her family.

Paula will forever be remembered for her inner joy. She was quick to laugh and found many ways to spread her kindness to others. She will be missed greatly by not only her family but by the many lives she touched.

She is survived by her loving husband Mark, daughter January and husband Cory Weise of Dripping Springs, TX and daughter Kristin and husband Thomas Odenwald of Templeton, CA. She was the cherished Nana to Ava, Tripp, Grady, Booker and Everly along with her many nieces and nephews. She was the loving daughter of Albert J and Carol J Boldrighini, Step daughter to Margaret Boldrighini, Sister to Mark and wife Gladys of Littleton Ma, Susan Tibbert and husband Bill of Mansfield ,MA, Linda Keating and husband Jimmy of Sacramento CA, Lisa Pelrine and husband Raymond of Mansfield, Neal and wife Lynette of Mansfield, Louis and wife Susan of Pearland, TX and Ed Troy and wife Kelly of Mansfield.

Arrangements will be private.

