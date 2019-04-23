Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Paulette Laverne (Huff) Bolton

Paulette Laverne (Huff) Bolton, 69, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Raymond John Bolton Sr.



Born on December 28, 1949 in St. Petersburg, FL, she was the daughter of the late Austin M. Huff and the late Fay (Baxley) Huff.



She was a resident of Attleboro for the past forty-eight years, and had at one time lived on Peck Street there.



A woman of faith, she attended St. John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro for many years. She was a devoted homemaker and mother who cherished spending time with her family. Paulette enjoyed crafts, walking, being outdoors, and going to the YMCA.



In addition to her husband, Raymond, she leaves her loving and beloved children: Raymond John Bolton Jr. of Attleboro; and Robert A. Bolton and his wife, Erica, of Attleboro. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of Kayla Bolton, Anna Snow, Daniel R. Lazaro, and Lexie M. Fretus. She was the dear sister of Dwight Huff and his wife, Maxine, of Seminal, FL; and her late half-sister, Muriel Pickarelli. Paulette leaves several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.



Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Paulette by gathering for a Visitation on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.



Burial services will then follow in St. John's Cemetery, Attleboro, MA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Paulette to the , 1661 Worcester Rd #301, Framingham, MA 01701 or at www.lung.org.



