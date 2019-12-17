Home

Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home
126 S Main St
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0498
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home
126 S Main St
Attleboro, MA 02703
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home
126 S Main St
Attleboro, MA 02703
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa of the Child of Jesus Church
18 Baltic St., S.
Attleboro, MA
Pauline C. Laliberte

Pauline C. Laliberte Notice
Pauline C. Laliberte, 86, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert A. Laliberte.

Pauline was born in Taunton and was the daughter of the late Philip Dulude and Catherine (Donahue) Dulude.

Pauline enjoyed a long career at Texas Instrumrents until her retirement and was a longtime communicant of St. Theresa of the Child of Jesus Church in S. Attleboro. She enjoyed bowling, trips to Foxwoods and painting in her spare time. Most of all, Pauline cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Gerilyn C. Pariseau and her husband Timothy, Robert J. Laliberte and Craig S. Laliberte all of S. Attleboro; grandchildren, Gareth and Emma Laliberte and Jacob Pariseau; and several nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Philip and Corinne Dulude.

Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 9am from the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main St., Attleboro followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Theresa of the Child of Jesus Church 18 Baltic St., S. Attleboro. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, North Attleboro.

Calling hours will be held prior to the mass from 8-9:30am in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the MA , 473 South St. W, #13, Raynham, MA 02767 or to Madonna Manor, 85 N. Washington St., N. Attleboro, MA 02760.

To light a memorial candle or sign the online register, please visit www.hathawayfunerals
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019
