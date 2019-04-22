Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Pauline F. (Freitas) Burke

1931 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers

Pauline F. (Frietas) Burke, 88, of Emerson, Iowa, formerly of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the home of her daughter. She was the beloved wife of the late David M. Burke, to whom she was married on May 2, 1953 and who passed away on September 4, 2012.



Born on January 25, 1931 in Attleboro, MA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Frietas and the late Mary G. (Gracie) Frietas.



A graduate of Attleboro High School, Class of 1950, Pauline worked for several years in the offices of Swank, Inc., Mason Box Company, and at the Foxboro Company, before retiring.



A resident of Iowa since 2017, she lived in North Attleboro from 1960 until 2017, and previously resided in Brockton and Teaticket, MA.



A kind, caring, generous woman of deep faith, she was a longtime member of St. Mark's Parish in Attleboro Falls. Pauline enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting, and knitting. More than anything, she truly loved being with her cherished family.



She was the loving and much loved mother of Deborah "Debbie" A. Bryant and her husband, Andrew Bryant, of Norton, MA; Karen S. Albritton and her husband, Carl Albritton, of Safety Harbor, FL; Lynda L. Glaude of Putnam, CT; and Mary-Kathleen Behrens and her husband, Christopher Berhrens, of Emerson , IA, with whom she made her home. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Pauline was the dear sister of Joseph Frietas of Attleboro, MA, and was predeceased by several siblings.



Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Pauline by gathering for a Visitation on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.



Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the Funeral Service on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, North Attleboro, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, 105 Stanley Street, Attleboro Falls, MA.



Burial services will immediately follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, at which time Pauline will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Pauline to the North Attleboro Kids Day Fund, P.O. Box 3215, North Attleboro, MA 02761.



For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200 Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices