Pauline Goodall RSM
Goodall, RSM, Sister Pauline, 91, (formerly Sister Mary Joelita) a Sister of Mercy for 70 years, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Elmhurst Health Centre. She was the daughter of the late John and Blanche (LaPlante) Goodall and sister of the late Pearl Cinq-Mars. She is survived by her sister, Martha Goodall of Nebraska, a niece, Phyllis Choquette (Richard), a nephew, John W. Cinq-Mars (Tammy), and 11 great nieces and nephews.

Sister Pauline was a woman small in stature but big in generosity. Trusting in the truth of her motto ("I Can Do All Things in Him Who Strengthens Me"), she excelled as a reading instructor for many years in the Fall River Diocese. While living at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, she helped teenagers with their reading skills. She made many young friends there who appreciated and loved her.

Not looking for praise or thanks, Pauline's sense of ministry and service led her to be a Eucharistic Minister at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. Seeking the best she could offer, she also delighted in preparing children to receive their sacraments. Willing to share her talents, Pauline could crochet a baby set or blanket overnight if needed. Skilled in needlepoint, she created beautiful pieces of artwork. It is now time for Pauline to be with her God whose own human artwork she was on this earth.

A private burial service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel, Cumberland, RI. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held for Sister Pauline at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 will be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 5, 2020.
