South Attleboro – Pauline M. Danho, 90, passed away Saturday November 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred Danho.
Born in South Attleboro, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Annie (Laliberte) Lariviere.
A lifelong resident of South Attleboro, she was employed as a Bench Worker for the former Sadler Brothers Optical Supply of Attleboro before retiring.
Pauline Cherished her grandchildren, great grand-children and her many nieces and nephews. She also loved to bake and cook and always enjoyed having Sunday dinners with her family. In her younger years she enjoyed traveling, especially to California to visit her in-laws.
The family would like to thank the staff at Christopher Heights for the care and support given to their mother during her last days as well as the VNA of Attleboro.
She is survived by one daughter, Denise Danho of Rumford, two sons, Robert Danho and his wife of Elvira Of Attleboro, Donald Danho and his companion Gail Fiske of Cumberland, four grandchildren, Aaron, Nathan, Rena, and Joel, and six great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Antoine and Marcel Lariviere.
Her funeral will be held Thursday November 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the Darlington Mortuary of L. Heroux & Son 1042 Newport Avenue Pawtucket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Theresa's Church 18 Baltic Street, Attleboro. Calling Hours will be held Wednesday November 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Community V.N.A. Hospice Care 10 Emery Street Attleboro, MA 02703 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2019