Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471

Pauline Winifred Hearn


1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Pauline Winifred Hearn Notice
Pauline Winifred Hearn, age 79, passed away peacefully at her home on February 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Francis C. and Rose Elizabeth (Hotchkiss) Hearn, Sr.
Pauline was born on October 4, 1939. She was a Ricci Class member and attended the Co-op day program in Taunton. She leaves behind her dear long-time friend Margaret Grella and several beloved care givers and residents at the BAMSI Group Home in Attleboro.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday, February 15 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A funeral service will be held at noon. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now