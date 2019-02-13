|
|
Pauline Winifred Hearn, age 79, passed away peacefully at her home on February 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Francis C. and Rose Elizabeth (Hotchkiss) Hearn, Sr.
Pauline was born on October 4, 1939. She was a Ricci Class member and attended the Co-op day program in Taunton. She leaves behind her dear long-time friend Margaret Grella and several beloved care givers and residents at the BAMSI Group Home in Attleboro.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday, February 15 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A funeral service will be held at noon. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2019