|
|
Peter A. Kaczowka
Peter Anthony Kaczowka, 69, passed away under hospice care on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home in Adams, MA.
Peter was born July 1, 1950, in Attleboro, Massachusetts, the third and youngest child of Theodore and Helen (Markowski) Kaczowka.
He graduated in 1968 from Attleboro High School, where he excelled academically, earning minor celebrity when he became the first student to score perfect 800s on all his college entrance exams. He attended Dartmouth College, graduating in 1972 with a degree in mathematics, minoring in psychology.
After graduation, Peter worked briefly as a bank auditor before accepting a job at Digital Equipment Corporation in Maynard. In 1975, he left DEC to pursue music full time in Albuquerque, NM, and the San Francisco Bay Area. By 1979, he had married and returned to New England and the computer industry. He first lived in Vermont, then in 1981 moved with their young family to Townsend, MA, to be closer to the rich market for his computer skills.
Peter had a successful and intellectually challenging 30-year career writing computer software, claiming he was being paid to solve puzzles. He spent five years writing the medical imaging software that is used in half of medical image viewing stations worldwide, but was proudest of authoring two U.S. patents related to whole home DVR, a feature used by companies such as DirectTV. He retired in 2005.
Peter's life was infused with music. At Attleboro High School, Peter sang in the choir and performed with two musical groups: a Peter, Paul and Mary knockoff called the Village Three, and Moose McAvoys jug band. At Dartmouth, Peter played guitar and sang for the band Innocent Fox.
Peter was always in in a band, even while working and raising a family. He maintained a practice space at his home that he opened to his sons and their friends, contributing to the musical development of many Townsend youngsters. His summertime parties were famous for their live music and excellent food.
In 2009, Peter moved to Adams, MA, fulfilling his dream of living in the Berkshires. There he rollerbladed, hiked, and enjoyed open space and nature. He continued to perform, mostly guitar and vocals with a variety of professional musicians, and most happily jazz bass when his son Ethan was in town.
Peter leaves two sons, Aaron Benjamin Kaczowka and Ethan Christopher Kaczowka, both of Worcester, MA; his brother, Theodore G. Kaczowka of Portland, ME; and his sister, Joanne Kaczowka Salk of Scituate, MA; 6 nephews and 6 grand nieces and nephews
.
Donations in Peter's memory can be made to Education Through Music, etmonline.org.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2020