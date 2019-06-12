|
|
Peter H. Valade – 1940 – 2019
Peter H. Valade, 78, passed away on May 28, 2019 in Memphis, TN. He was born on October 7, 1940 in North Attleboro, the son of the late Roland H. Valade and Mary (Burke) Valade. He was a graduate of North Attleboro High School Class of 1959.
Peter served in the USMC (1967 – 1970) and during his tour in Vietnam received the Navy Achievement Medal for Valor. He enjoyed seeing new places as he drove tractor trailers for over 30 years thru-out the country. He retired and settled in Memphis, TN.
Peter is survived by his daughter Jennifer Holyoke of North Attleboro, 2 brothers, Larry Valade & Timothy Valade both of Attleboro & 2 sisters, Irene Donly of Falmouth and Maureen Metzger of Taunton. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in Sun Chronicle on June 12, 2019