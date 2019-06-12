Home

POWERED BY

Peter H. Valade


1940 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Peter H. Valade Notice
Peter H. Valade – 1940 – 2019



Peter H. Valade, 78, passed away on May 28, 2019 in Memphis, TN. He was born on October 7, 1940 in North Attleboro, the son of the late Roland H. Valade and Mary (Burke) Valade. He was a graduate of North Attleboro High School Class of 1959.



Peter served in the USMC (1967 – 1970) and during his tour in Vietnam received the Navy Achievement Medal for Valor. He enjoyed seeing new places as he drove tractor trailers for over 30 years thru-out the country. He retired and settled in Memphis, TN.



Peter is survived by his daughter Jennifer Holyoke of North Attleboro, 2 brothers, Larry Valade & Timothy Valade both of Attleboro & 2 sisters, Irene Donly of Falmouth and Maureen Metzger of Taunton. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in Sun Chronicle on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.