Peter John Kelly
Peter John Kelly, known affectionately as "Jack" to some of his family and friends, 85, of Attleboro, MA; formerly of Walnut Street, Plainville, MA, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Attleboro Healthcare where he had resided for more than a year. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Jacqueline (Cote) Kelly whom he married on June 28, 1958 and who entered into eternal rest on June 19, 2007.
Born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on April 28, 1935, he was a son of the late Peter A. Kelly and the late Mary (Moran) Kelly. Raised and educated in Rhode Island, Mr. Kelly was a graduate of Pawtucket West High School.
He was employed as a machinist for L. G. Balfour Company in Attleboro for more than 35 years and later, following his retirement, worked as a front-end clerk at Shaw's Supermarket in North Attleboro for many years.
Peter loved going fishing with his son, whom he and his late wife loved and cherished beyond words. As a family they were dedicated and devoted fans of the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. Peter was always a generous and charitable man.
He will be lovingly remembered as a man always cracking jokes and bearing a typical Irish smile. He has best been described as a "jolly good fellow". First and foremost, he will be recalled as a devoted husband and father.
He leaves his son: Lawrence Kelly of Norwood; a dear cousin and caregiver: Kathleen M. Albanese of Johnston, RI and several additional cousins, friends and dear neighbors including Paula Mealy of Plainville. He was the brother of the late Frances Walton and Kathleen Curran.
Visitation has been respectfully omitted.
With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the mandatory use of facemasks, relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a Memorial Mass celebrating his life on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Martha Parish, 227 South Street, Plainville.
Burial will follow in Plainville Cemetery, Plainville.
Flowers are accepted or memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family extends their gratitude to the staff at Attleboro Healthcare for their devotion and care for Mr. Kelly.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200