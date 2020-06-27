Peter Joseph Perez, age 56, of Wrentham, formerly of North Attleboro, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was the beloved companion of Lee McCloskey, with whom he made his home.
Born in Taunton, MA on July 19, 1963, he was a loving son of Saundra V. (Trova) Perez of Mansfield and the late Santiago M. Perez.
Pete grew up in Norton and was a 1981 graduate of Norton High School. He continued his education, graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point, followed by seven years served as an officer in the United States Army. After serving as a Company Commander in the US Armored Cavalry, he was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain.
For twenty-one years, Mr. Perez had a successful career at Morgan Stanley in Boston, working his way up the company ladder to the position of Senior Vice President/Executive Financial Service Director.
Pete was an active West Point alumnus, serving on various committees for the Association of Graduates throughout the years. He also served on the Development Board at Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood. He loved spending time amongst family and friends and his favorite activity was doing his own designing and building of craftsman projects around the house. Pete loved to be there for his family and friends. He was generous with his time and resources, always ready to help anyone in need.
In addition to his companion and mother, he is survived by his devoted children: Christina Marie Perez of Washington, DC and Peter James Perez of Attleboro. He was the dear brother of James Christian Perez of California and Marcus Perez and his wife Kelly of Florida.
A private funeral Mass was celebrated on Thursday, June 25th at Saint Mary's Church in Norton. Visiting hours were omitted.
Those wishing may view Pete's services by visit https://www.icloud.com/photos/#07_ldUDFGuHza0s4N_Hie2KMQ
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com
