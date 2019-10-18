Home

Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
(508) 695-0200
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map

Peter Paul "Mike" Johnson


1938 - 2019
Peter Paul "Mike" Johnson Notice
Peter "Mike" Paul Johnson, 81, of Plainville, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Blaire House of Milford in Milford, MA. He was the beloved husband of the late Jayne Rosalie (Foley) Johnson, whom he married on July 2, 1971 and who died on December 5, 2015.
Born on September 16, 1938 in Framingham, MA, he was the son of the late Peter P. Johnson and the late Gladys E. (Zigas) Johnson.
A graduate of Sacred Heart School, Class of 1956, he received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Northeastern University. Mike proudly served as the Head Guidance Counselor for the North Attleboro School Department for twenty-six years before retiring in 2000.
A resident of Plainville since 1972, he previously lived in Stoughton, MA.
An avid reader and sports fan, he enjoyed world travel with Jayne, crossword puzzles, and crocheting, and was for many years active with the Massachusetts Teachers Retirement Association. Mike held a special place in his heart for his dog, "Jesse".
He was the dear brother of Marion G. McGovern of Waltham, MA, and her late husband, Walter T. McGovern; the late Ralph M. Johnson and his wife, Anita Johnson of Carver, MA; and the late Robert J. Johnson and his late wife, Eleanor Johnson. He is survived by three generations of nieces and nephews. Mike leaves many dear friends.
Friend and relatives are cordially invited to honor and remember Mike by gathering for a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, followed by a Celebration of Life and Remembrance Service at 11:00 a.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Shepardville Cemetery, Plainville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mike to MSPCA-Angell Headquarters, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130 or on-line at www.mspca.org.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019
