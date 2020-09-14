1/1
Peter Russell Draheim
1947 - 2020
Peter Russell Draheim
December 28, 1947 – September 5, 2020

Peter Draheim of Wrentham, MA passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 at the age of 72 years. He was the beloved husband of Janice (Johnston) Draheim for 49 years. Born on December 28, 1947 in Milford, MA, he was the son of the late Charles Russell and Dorothy Belle (Stevens) Draheim.
Peter grew up in Franklin before his family moved to Wrentham, where he attended King Philip Regional High School in 1966. He then earned a bachelor's degree in computer science from Fort Lauderdale University. Peter owned and operated Bradbury Lawn and Garden Center in Dedham, MA for 30 years before working for the Dedham DPW and retiring 3 years ago.
Peter was a classic car enthusiast and enjoyed trips to Cape Cod, where he and his wife owned a cottage for several years. He also enjoyed home improvement projects.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Jenifer and her husband Jason Silverstein and his son Phillip Draheim. Peter is predeceased by his brothers, Steven Draheim and Roger Draheim.
A private service will be held.
Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfhneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Sep. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
(508) 384-3133
