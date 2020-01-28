|
|
Peter W. Mackesy, age 80, of Norton, passed away peacefully, in the comfort of his home, on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Virginia R. (Holmes) Mackesy, to whom he was wed for fifty-six years
Born in Hyannis, MA on December 16, 1939, he was a loving son of the late Vincent A. and Barbara (Roberts) Mackesy.
Peter grew up in Bourne and was a 1958 graduate of Bourne High School. He furthered his educating, graduating from Boston University and during the time of the Vietnam War, he honorably served his country as a member of the United States Army.
Mr. Mackesy was the self-employed and was the proud owner of Mackesy Associates, a company that served all of New England. He later was employed by Loomis Armored US in Taunton and Dunbar Armored Inc. in Smithfield, RI. His last place of occupation was at the Harmony Adult Day Health Center in Taunton.
A resident of Norton for the past forty-nine years, Peter formerly served for eighteen years on the Norton Water & Sewer Board, for ten years on the Norton Industrial Development Commission and for ten years on the Norton Finance Committee.
Mr. Mackesy was an avid Corvette enthusiast, a hobby he shared with his wife and loved the ocean and boating with his family on Cape Cod. His other interests included working in his yard, dabbling in real estate and always being a true and avid fan of the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted daughters: Helen L. Poole and her husband James of Lakeville, Lisa A. Nelson and her husband Randy of Norton, Jennifer L. Mackesy of Monument Beach, Heather L. Mackesy of Norton and Kristin N. Grenier and her husband Bryan of Bourne. He was the cherished grandfather of Joshua, Sr., Justin, Jared, Jordan and Nicole and the great grandfather of Joshua, Jr., Harley, Nason, Noah, Jackson, Alexa, carter and Gianna.
A private funeral service and burial, along with military honors was held on Monday, January 27th at the Norton Common Cemetery in Norton.
Visiting hours were omitted and those wishing may remember Peter with a donation in his memory made to the Community Visiting Nurse Agency, 10 Emory St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020