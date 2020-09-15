Philip Alfred Syverson
Philip Syverson, a resident of Wrentham, MA, passed away peacefully on September 6 at the age of 79. He was the beloved brother of Cheryl Cochran and her husband Edward of E Sandwich, MA, Jean Wennerstrom and her husband Bruce of Laconia, NH, Gini Baker and her husband Brad of Libertyville IL, Donald Syverson and his wife Dana of Wrentham, MA, and Roger Syverson and his wife Diana of Franklin, MA. He was the uncle of nine nieces and nephews and great-uncle to fourteen great-nieces and great-nephews.
Phil was born on January 2, 1941 in Boston, MA. He attended Norwood Elementary Schools and graduated from Boston Trade School with a specialty in printing. He was a printer for a number of years but then connected his love of trains to a career in railroading. He started working for the New Haven Railroad in 1965 as a dispatcher in control towers from Readville, MA to Mechanicsville, NY. He moved to Wrentham when he retired in 1991.
After retirement from the railroad, Phil earned a degree in accounting, specializing in tax preparation which he practiced in the area. He was active at the Evangelical Baptist Church in Norfolk, MA for many years. During his later years, Phil drove a school van for YCN for eight years and was well-loved by the children and their families. Phil enjoyed meeting with work friends for coffee at McDonald's. In the past few months, he hosted a weekly gathering of friends outside on the porch of his house-socially distanced, but still a congenial time of coffee and conversation.
Phil was pre-deceased by his parents, Evan and Elta Syverson of Norwood and a nephew, Erik Wennerstrom of Tyngsboro, MA.
The Syverson family would like to thank all the members of the CCU staff at Rhode Island Hospital who cared for Phil for the last two weeks of his life. A private graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery.
