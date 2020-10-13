Philip E. Zawasky, 78, passed away peacefuly on September 25, 2020 at his home in Norton, MA, after a long battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Kathleen Ebert-Zawasky, sons B. Spencer Zawasky of Andover, MA, Matthew D. Zawasky of Weymouth, MA, and Clifton A. Zawasky of Minneapolis, MN, and grandchildren David and Madalena Zawasky of Lisbon, Portugal, and Frank, Greg and Gus Zawasky of Minneapolis, MN.



Phil was born in Quincy, MA, and was preceeded in passing by his parents, Helen L. Zawasky and Edward Zawasky. Phil graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Weymouth and received Bachelors and Masters degrees from Boston University. He taught earth science at Northeastern University before becoming an Education Specialist covering the New England Navy Recruiting District as a civilian with the US Navy. Later in his career he served as Educational Liaison with the BOOST program on the Naval base in Newport, RI. He also served on the Norton Finance Committee for many years.



As a retiree he expressed his environmentalism by being an active member of the Land Preservation Society (LPS) of Norton, helping maintain nature trails and various educational programs. In 2019, Phil and Kathy received the LPS Outstanding Achievement Award for their long-standing and unwavering commitment to the goals of LPS. A communicant of St. Jude the Apostle in Taunton, MA, Phil also played an active role in the Knights of Columbus.



He was honored by friends and family in a private memorial on October 4th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Land Preservation Society of Norton or to support Nick's Nook at the Norton Public Library, dedicated to deceased grandson, Nicholas H. Zawasky (2002-2014.) His loving family misses him and wishes him " fair winds and following seas."

