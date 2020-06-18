Philip Eric Hulbig
1947 - 2020
FRANKLIN – Philip Eric Hulbig, 73, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.
Born on January 17, 1947 in Boston, MA he was a son of the late William J. and Mildred G. (Carlson) Hulbig.
Philip proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict from 1968 to 1969 in the 1st Infantry Division, 2nd Battalion, 28th Infantry Reg., "The Black Lions" where he received a Silver Star Medal and a Bronze Star Medal for his exceptional service.
He was a graduate of Wentworth Institute and owned and operated the family business,WJ Hulbig Construction which was started by his father in 1956.
Philip was a resident of Westwood from 1967 – 1972, Walpole from 1972 -1979, Wrentham from 1980-2010 and settled in Franklin since 2011. He was a member of the Norwood Masonic Lodge and long-time youth hockey pioneer with KP Walpole, Jr Friars and Jr Eagles.
Philip was the head coach for the Bishop Feehan Hockey program from 2002 – 2015. He was inducted into the Bishop Feehan Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017. He coached Bishop Feehan to 156 victories, 12 winning seasons and 12 MIAA tournament appearances. Philp had a passion for golf and loved playing with his friends and family.
He is survived by his children, Philip Hulbig and his wife Laurene of North Attleboro, Joseph Hulbig and his wife Tara of Foxboro, Melissa Hurley and her spouse Ken of Northboro, Michael Hulbig and his wife Jamie of Franklin and William Hulbig of North Attleboro; his nine grandchildren, Philip, Regan, Michael, Connor, Gretta, William, Georgia, Hailey, and Joseph; his two brothers, Mark Hulbig and his wife Magdalena of Natick and William Hulbig and his wife Dorothy of Cotuit.
The family is most grateful for all the care and support provided to Philip by all the nurses and doctors at the Massachusetts General Hospital.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro. For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, may do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.
Burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery will take place privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or other requests, please consider a donation to Massachusetts General Hospital- https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/ please identify that you are making your donation in honor of Philip's memory.
To send Philip's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com




Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
Funeral services provided by
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
Joe and family we are very sad to read about your dad's passing.
May you have many wonderful memories.
John & Rosemarie Kane
June 18, 2020
We were so lucky to move onto Buckmaster Rd Newlyweds, no kids yet, parties and great gatherings at Hulbig's finished basement created a lifetime of warm, happy memories. Phil coming across the street to share the good news that he had a son. So much joy, he was thrilled. The children kept coming and we all moved into bigger homes to accommodate the growing families. The bond held. The happy day we shared apple picking with 6 kids until our very little girls got separated from us. A frantic search and the joy of seeing Melissa and Tricia coming toward usthey were holding hands, sticking together, little friends. Amusement parks, picnics, cookouts, drive-in theaters, swimming and even ice skating. The Higginses had chairs for support, but the Hulbigs flew across the ice. No weak ankles for them.
Phil put an addition onto our family room. Unfortunately, I had scheduled a kindergarten b-day party for the same day Phil and his crew were ready to take down the outside wall. Phil had the crew wait for the last child to leave and immediately put up the plastic and knocked down the wall. Great job, and thoughtful to put a child's party on a par with a construction schedule.
We send you a virtual hug knowing you are at peace and safely in God's hands!
Ann and Gerry Higgins
Ann & Gerry Higgins
