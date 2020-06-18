We were so lucky to move onto Buckmaster Rd Newlyweds, no kids yet, parties and great gatherings at Hulbig's finished basement created a lifetime of warm, happy memories. Phil coming across the street to share the good news that he had a son. So much joy, he was thrilled. The children kept coming and we all moved into bigger homes to accommodate the growing families. The bond held. The happy day we shared apple picking with 6 kids until our very little girls got separated from us. A frantic search and the joy of seeing Melissa and Tricia coming toward usthey were holding hands, sticking together, little friends. Amusement parks, picnics, cookouts, drive-in theaters, swimming and even ice skating. The Higginses had chairs for support, but the Hulbigs flew across the ice. No weak ankles for them.

Phil put an addition onto our family room. Unfortunately, I had scheduled a kindergarten b-day party for the same day Phil and his crew were ready to take down the outside wall. Phil had the crew wait for the last child to leave and immediately put up the plastic and knocked down the wall. Great job, and thoughtful to put a child's party on a par with a construction schedule.

We send you a virtual hug knowing you are at peace and safely in God's hands!

Ann and Gerry Higgins

Ann & Gerry Higgins