MURPHY, Philip F., 95, of Cumberland, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Jean (Gilchrist) Murphy, and they had been married for the past 61 years.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late William and Mary Murphy. He resided in Cumberland for the past 51 years, previously residing in Providence.
Mr. Murphy was employed as a Railroad Construction Inspector for the former Conrail Inc. for 43 years until his retirement in 1987.
Philip was a communicant of the St. Joseph Church, Mendon Road, Cumberland. He enjoyed sports and during his youth, he played pond hockey at Roger Williams Park. He also enjoyed tennis and riding the waves at Scarborough Beach. He was a dedicated and passionate New England sports fan. Philip also had a love architecture and drawing. Those who love him will always remember his sense of humor and quick wit, but most of all his love for his family.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his children, Thomas Murphy and his wife Holly of Foxboro, MA, Mary-Jean Murphy Russo of Warwick, RI and Joan Murphy Evans and her husband Robert of Hopedale, MA; his five grandchildren, Matthew Murphy, Mikayla Evans, Meghan Murphy, Emma Russo, and Kelsey Evans; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late William A. Murphy Jr., Mary Ryan, Carroll Lynch and Aloysious Murphy.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Philip's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Saturday from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM in the Historic St. Joseph Church, Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Philip Hulitar Center, C/O Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678.