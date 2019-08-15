|
|
Philip T. Clark, Sr., age 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by those who loved him at the Walpole Health Center on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was the son of the late Orell E. and Winfred (Tennyson) Clark.
Philip was born on December 1, 1924 in Foxborough and was a graduate of Foxborough High School, Class of 1942. He proudly served his country in the US Army Air Corps during WWII. He was a long-time employee of the former Foxboro Company as a system analyst and estimator. Philip was a member of the Independent Sportmans Club in Foxborough and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed music, especially playing the guitar and the piano. He was a former member of the South Foxborough Community Club. He most enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Devoted father of Philip T. Clark, Jr. of Taunton and his late wife Rena, David W. Clark of Marion M. Clark, RI, Susan J. Clark of Woonsocket, RI, Patti Clark- Conway and her husband Philip of E. Walpole, Laurie A. Marino and her husband Edward of Attleboro, Christopher M. Clark and his wife Suzanne of Attleboro, Matthew R. Clark and his wife Gina of S. Attleboro, and the late Brian M. Clark.. Loving grandfather of twenty, great grandfather and great great grandfather of many. Brother of the late Arthur O. Clark
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Monday, August 19 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at the National Cemetery in Bourne. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Philips memory may be made to Foxborough Veterans Services, 40 South Street, Foxborough, MA 02035.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019