Phillip J. Williams, 72, of Mansfield passed away on November 9, 2020. He was the dear and devoted husband for 50 years of Roberta (Saliba) Williams.



Born in Evanston, IL on November 17, 1947 he was the son of the late John and Dorothy (Kirby) Williams. After graduating high school, Phillip served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1966 to 1970. He soon met the love of his life, Roberta, in Boston. They married and settled in the Boston area. Phillip earned his Bachelor's Degree at Northeastern University while working as a Corrections Officer at the Norfolk County House of Corrections. Phillip later worked for 20 years as a motorcycle police officer at Boston College. In addition to social gatherings with friends and family, Phillip loved motorcycles, boating, fishing, camping and traveling with family. He especially loved his greyhounds.



In addition to his wife Roberta, Phillip is survived by their children, Christine Esmeraldo and her husband Michael of Norton, and David Williams of Middletown, RI; their grandchildren Tyler and Cameron



Williams, and Jarrod and Grace Esmeraldo; his brother Paul and Paul's wife Janice of IL. He was also the brother of the late Gary Williams.



Relatives and friends are welcome to the visiting hours Thursday November 12, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.) West Roxbury. Visitors will be



required to wear masks, practice social distancing, and limit their time in the funeral home. Funeral Service Friday November 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Annunciation Melkite Cathedral 7 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury. Interment at North Purchase Cemetery in Attleboro.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Greyhound Rescue of N.E., Inc.

