COLRAIN – Phyllis J. LaMay, 94, of Colrain, formerly of Attleboro, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Charlene Manor in Greenfield, MA. She was the loving wife of Walter S. LaMay of Colrain. They were looking forward to their seventieth wedding anniversary on September 23rd.
Born on August 6, 1925 in Attleboro, MA she was the daughter of late Foster and Edith (Nelson) Haskell.
Phyllis worked at the Attleboro Municipal Credit Union for many years and valued the friendships she made with both her colleagues and customers. Phyllis was also a member of the Second Congregational Church in Attleboro for many years before moving to Colrain in 2017.
She enjoyed sewing, bird watching, and reading poetry. Phyllis was also a skilled crossword puzzle solver.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Carol Sacco and her husband Joseph of Colrain, Donald LaMay and his wife Sharon of Norton and Wally LaMay of Attleboro; her grandchildren, Amy Collins and her husband Matt of Petersburg, VA, Cassandra Landin and her husband Aaron of Shakopee, MN, Katherine Sacco and her husband Tyler Pless of Turners Falls, Christopher LaMay of Seekonk, Lindsey Winslow and her husband Tyler of Blackstone, Laura Ellen Sacco and her husband Everett Rauch of East Brookfield, Althea Rose Sacco of Amherst and Danielle Kegley of Seekonk; four great grandchildren, Koa Diaz of Shakopee, MN, Sophie Collins and William Collins both of Petersburg, WV and Carter Winslow of Blackstone.
Phyllis was the sister of the late Irene E. Haskell, Muriel E. Paille, Forrest W. Haskell, Malcolm Haskell and Graham Haskell.
A private graveside service attended by the family will be held on Friday, March 20th at the Oak Knoll Cemetery, Rehoboth.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis' name may be made to the National Audubon Society at https://www.audubon.org/
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
To send Phyllis' family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2020