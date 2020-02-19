Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
58 Carpenter Street
Foxborough, MA
View Map

Phyllis R. (Johns) Watkins


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis R. (Johns) Watkins Notice
Phyllis R. (Johns) Watkins, age 78, passed away peacefully at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston surrounded by the comfort of her loving family on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Philip and Catherine "Gertrude" (McCarthy) Johns.

Phyllis was born on December 7, 1941 in Dorchester and was a graduate of Boston Girls Latin High School. She married her husband Joseph Watkins on May 5, 1962 at St. Williams Church in Dorchester. She was a retired credit manager for Robert Allen Fabrics in Mansfield. Phyllis loved knitting, crocheting, and crafting homemade gifts. She was a self-taught artist and was especially fond of her friends at the Foxboro Senior Center. She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Beloved wife of Joseph Watkins. Loving mother of Philip Watkins of Foxborough, Joseph Watkins of Douglas and Doris and her husband John of Foxborough. Devoted grandmother of Krissy, Joseph III, Seamus and Caitlin.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday, February 21 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis's memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -