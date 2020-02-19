|
|
Phyllis R. (Johns) Watkins, age 78, passed away peacefully at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston surrounded by the comfort of her loving family on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Philip and Catherine "Gertrude" (McCarthy) Johns.
Phyllis was born on December 7, 1941 in Dorchester and was a graduate of Boston Girls Latin High School. She married her husband Joseph Watkins on May 5, 1962 at St. Williams Church in Dorchester. She was a retired credit manager for Robert Allen Fabrics in Mansfield. Phyllis loved knitting, crocheting, and crafting homemade gifts. She was a self-taught artist and was especially fond of her friends at the Foxboro Senior Center. She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Beloved wife of Joseph Watkins. Loving mother of Philip Watkins of Foxborough, Joseph Watkins of Douglas and Doris and her husband John of Foxborough. Devoted grandmother of Krissy, Joseph III, Seamus and Caitlin.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday, February 21 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis's memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2020