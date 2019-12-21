|
ATTLEBOROPreston Henry Butler, Jr., 71, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019 with his loving wife by his side.
Preston was born in Holyoke, MA., to the late Preston Henry Butler Sr, and Hazel (Lewis) Butler.
Preston spent a few years as a youth in Japan where his father was stationed with the US Air Force. Preston obtained a Bachelors degree in Chemical engineer from University of Massachusetts Lowell and he went on to achieve a MastersDegree from Carnegie Mellon University. He enlisted in the Air Force as a lieutenant, moving up in rank to captain, serving as acquisition project officer for five years. After a distinguish military career, Preston worked for Polaroid, and retired fromVerizon as a project manager. Preston is remembered fondly as a warm, friendly and studious young man. Preston was an avid New England Sports fan, and a lover of high-performance cars.He played racquetball for the love and fast-pace of the game. Preston enjoyed visiting his aunt Naomi as he knew she would be cooking and he loved her cooking. He had a sweet tooth and aparticular fondness for oatmeal raisin cookies and everyone knew not to mess with his cookies.
Preston will be remembered as a kind-hearted, gentle, and intelligent man who would do anything for his family. He will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him.
He is survived by his loving wife Juanita, his children, Preston H. Butler, III of Haverhill, Patricia Bellfield of Attleboro , Erik Butler of Haverhill, Jenaya Devan of Haverhill and her husband Sean, and Kizuwanda Evans of Boston; brother in law Will Nobles of St. Louis, nine grandchildren, Ashley Bellfield, Nicholas Evans, Nathan Hunter-Evans, Nyla Eweka, Noah Williams, Nykai Williams, Gavriellle Devan, Luciano Devan; Avianna Butler, three aunts, Naomi Straughn, Lillie Mae Clair, Martha House, fournieces and one nephew Theresa Stewart, Noreen Ashton, BrendaWallace, Denise Caywood, and James Caywood. Four long-term friends James Kinsey, Joey Lepene, Maurice Green and Shirley Robichaud.
He was the bother of the late Phyllis Butler
A very special acknowledgment to Nathaniel Lee who Preston said he was the best brother he never had.
Prestons family would like to extend a sincere heartfelt thank you to the Attleboro Police Department and Officer Nagy for finding Preston and keeping him safe.
Relatives and friend are invited to attend his Home Going Service on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12pm in the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main St., Attleboro, MA.
Calling hours will precede the service from 9am-12pm in the funeral home.
Burial will be held privately in Springfield, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the MA 473 South St. W., #13 Raynham, MA 02767.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 21, 2019