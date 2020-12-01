Rachel A. McKnight, 93, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.



She was the wife of the late William L. McKnight.



Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late George and Aurore (Richard) Laplante.



Mrs. McKnight was a talented seamstress for many years. Sewing was not only her occupation but was also a passion of hers that she enjoyed as well as many other arts and crafts. She also loved to cook and work in the garden. For 20 years she spent her winters in Lake Worth, Florida.



She leaves two daughters, Linda Towill and her husband Edward of Arizona, Pamela McKnight of North Attleboro, one son, Kevin McKnight and his wife Katherine of Rumford, four grandchildren, Eric McKnight, Autumn Carroll, Maura and Jack McKnight and four great grandchildren, Sebastian Thomas, Bryson and Delilah McKnight and Sailor Carroll. She was the sister of the late Irene Battersby and Maurice Laplante.



Her funeral services will be private.





