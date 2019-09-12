|
|
Ralph George Crowther, 86, of North Attleboro, formerly of Foxborough, passed on September 7, 2019 at St. Elizabeths Hospital, Boston. He was the beloved husband of Barbara J. (Vallee Bedard) Crowther and the late Gabriella (Bernardini) Crowther.
Born in Providence, RI on November 14, 1932, he was the son of the late Franklin S. Crowther and B. Mildred (Ernst) Crowther.
In addition to his wife Barbara, Ralph is survived by five children, Ralph G. Crowther, Jr and his wife Jan of Mission Viejo, CA; Sandra J. Daniels and her husband Guy of Foxboro; Susan L. Ahto and her husband James of Raynham; Karol A. Cowley of Rehoboth; Karen C. Curtin and her husband John J. III of Mansfield; four step children, Edward J. Bedard and his wife Paula of North Attleboro; Michael D. Bedard and his wife Sheryl of North Attleboro; Patricia J. McGuire and her husband John Jr. of North Attleboro; and William J. Bedard of North Attleboro; his grandchildren Kimberly Leavy, Thomas Crowther, Timothy Cowley, Tyler Cowley, Gabriella Curtin, Ryan Bedard, Grant Bedard, Heather Bedard, Kelsey Bedard, Lauren Bedard, Scott McGuire, Kyle McGuire, Mikayla Bedard, Britney Bedard, and William J. Bedard II. He is also survived by two great grandchildren, Ronnie Cowley and Anthony Leavy, a brother, Thomas Brunt of North Canton, Ohio, and a sister, Nancy Sylvestre of Wrentham.
He was the brother of the late Bruce Crowther and grandfather of the late Jennifer G. Crowther and John J. (Joey) Curtin IV.
He was a graduate of Wrentham High School where he helped
organize many reunions. He then went on to earn his Bachelor of
Science degree in Engineering from Northeastern University. Ralph was a veteran of the US Navy, and served on several vessels in the Korean Conflict. Later, he was a Senior Quality Control Engineer at the Foxboro Company until his retirement. He was a lifetime member of Mansfield Fish and Game, Prudence Homestead Association, ASQC, a 53 year member of the Saint Albans Lodge of Masons in Foxborough, and was a former Boy Scout leader for Troop 7 Foxborough. He was a proud member of the Tin Can Sailors.
Ralph was an avid sportsman, loved gardening, reading, photography, woodworking, and cooking. But what always brought him his greatest joy was spending time with his large family, and enjoying his weekends at his cherished second home on Prudence Island.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, September 13th from 4-8 PM at the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 14th at 10 AM at the Original Congregational Church of Wrentham, 1 East Street, Wrentham. Burial with full military honors will follow in Wrentham Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please mail donations in his memory to:
Prudence Island Volunteer Fire Department
P.O. Box 305
Prudence Island, RI 02872
or
Development Office
Boston
51 Blossom Street
Boston, MA 02114
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2019