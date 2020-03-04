Home

Ralph L. Bennett


1958 - 2020
Ralph L. Bennett Notice


Ralph L "Bo" Bennett, Jr. passed away peacefully at Norwood Hospital on February 26th after a battle with cancer.



Born on January 3, 1958, in Attleboro, MA, he was the son of the late Ralph L and Thelma E. Bennett. Bo grew up on Bennett Street in Wrentham and was a 1976 graduate of King Philip Regional High School. He continued on to landscape and caretake at Anderson's Farm, Sheldonville, Moose Hill Sanctuary, Sharon, and Northland Farms of Wrentham. Bo was a quiet and gentle soul who had a large, loving family, many great friends, and enjoyed good humor. His passions were hunting and fishing and was a fairly good cook. He lived in Maine for a time and he looked forward to and loved driving to NY for his annual hunting trip.



Bo was the youngest of seven children. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Martha I. Hargreaves, and brother Richard E. Bennett. He is survived by four sisters, Carol J Bredvik, Meredith, NH, Mary E Fuller, S Attleboro, MA, Barbara A. Manchester, Wrentham, MA, and Robin E. McCluskey, N Attleboro, MA, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Per Bo's request, there will be no calling hours. A private burial will take place at a later date.



In his memory, please give to a .



Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020
