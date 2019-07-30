|
RANDY STEVEN JOSEPH
On Thanksgiving morning, November 22nd, 2018, Randy Steven Joseph, 65, passed away at home in Daytona Beach, FL after battling a long illness.
Randy was born on May 14, 1953 in Attleboro, MA to Omer and Mildred (Greene) Joseph. He was a 1971 graduate of Mansfield High School and attended Northeastern University. He worked for The Hilsinger Company in Plainville, MA for many years and was also a store manager for Cumberland Farms.
After residing in Mansfield, MA for 61 years, Randy moved to Daytona Beach, FL in 2014, where he loved to spend his vacations. He enjoyed sport fishing, was an excellent cook and gardener, and had a passion for professional football, especially the New England Patriots. He was a kind, loving and generous person to his family and friends, and always helped others in need. Randy loved music, enjoyed playing guitar, and sang in a rock band in his younger years. He was very intelligent and loved sharing his tidbits of knowledge with everyone.
Randy was preceded in death by his father and mother, Omer and Mildred Joseph. He is survived by his son Justin (Tracy) Joseph of Attleboro, MA, his sister Kim (Frederick) Ahlholm of North Andover, MA, his three nieces, Paige, Samantha and Lauren Ahlholm of North Andover, MA, and his ex-wife Donna (Steven) Macomber of Taunton, MA. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at the Spring Brook Cemetery on Spring Street in Mansfield, MA at 11:00 am. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.
Published in Sun Chronicle on July 30, 2019