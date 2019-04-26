Services Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove Street North Attleboro , MA 02760 (508) 695-5651 Raymond A. Plante

1924 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers NORTH ATTLEBORO – Raymond A. Plante, 95, of North Attleboro and Lady Lake, Florida, previously of

Plainville, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice House surrounded by his

devoted family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the loving husband of Barbara (Allen)

Meyer-Plante and the late Dorothy (Chatham) Plante and Ruth (Beaupre) Plante.

Born March 18, 1924 in Pawtucket, RI, he was the son of the late Arthur and Irene (Cusson) Plante.

Ray was raised in Bishop Bend, Pawtucket RI. He attended Tolman High School in Pawtucket and worked

for 47 years as an engineer for Fram Corp, now a division of Honeywell and was very proud of his growth

within the company. Ray was a self-taught man and could fix anything and loved to help others.

He entered the Navy in 1942 and served 5 years as a radar man and coxswain on a landing craft during

World War II.

Ray was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in North Attleboro. He volunteered at the Plainville Public

School's enrichment program teaching the students cribbage. Ray loved to travel and enjoyed many

cruises and trips to the west coast and Canada to visit family. He and Barbara traveled to Italy and he

especially enjoyed their trip to New Zealand in 2012 when he was honored at the 70 th Salute for WWII

veterans. Ray was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time at his home in Florida, his walks with his

dog Maya, but most of all, he enjoyed time spent with family and friends.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children: Geneive Garwasiuk and husband Ronald of

Canada, Stephen Plante and wife Ines of California, Nancy Plante of California and Terry Simpson and

Tom Iarossi of Rhode Island; his grandchildren: Alison (Ryan), Wesley (Jessica), Adam and Laura (Matt)

Garwasiuk, Kelby Ward (Mike), Dylan Plante and Seneca Lacombe (Sadie); and 6 great-grandchildren; his

stepchildren: Beth Oliviera and husband Jon of Raynham, Mark Fenton and wife Judy of Wrentham and

Robert Fenton of Arizona; Lori Erickson and Brett Langille of Plainville: Scott Meyer and wife Dawn of

Bourne: and Ronald Meyer and wife Wendy of North Attleboro; 14 step-grandchildren and 10

step-great-grandchildren, his beloved dog Maya, and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Ray was predeceased by his sister Estelle Gruslin and his uncle-brother Raymond Cusson.

Visiting hours for Ray will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2 to 5 pm in the Sperry McHoul Funeral

Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.

A Funeral will be held from Sperry McHoul Funeral on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 9 a.m. followed by a

Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 14 Park Street, North Attleboro, MA at 10 a.m. A Burial

with veteran's honors will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ray's name may be made to St. Vincent dePaul Society, St. Mary's Church,

14 Park Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760 or to the , 30 Speen Street,

Framingham, MA 01701-9376

