Raymond C. McKearney
Raymond Clark McKearney, 79, of Rehoboth, MA, died peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, May 28, 2020 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI, with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth R. Alcock, to whom he was married for thirty-two years.
A lifetime resident of Rehoboth, he was the son of the late James L. McKearney Sr. and the late Gladys M. (Johnson) McKearney.
Mr. McKearney had twenty-seven years of senior leadership in municipal and higher education law enforcement management. He was a 1985 graduate of the FBI National Academy (143rd Session), Quantico, VA, where he completed a management program accredited by the University of Virginia.
He was Chief of Police (1974 to 1977) for Rehoboth, where he expanded the department and introduced several initiatives. He later served on the town's Board of Selectman (1989 to 1991), which he chaired.
From 1977 to 2006, Mr. McKearney was Director of Public Safety for the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, Babson College, and the Rhode Island School of Design. He consulted to directors and administrators on issues facing higher education and was a guest speaker at regional police academies.
Mr. McKearney was active in numerous professional organizations. He was Past President of the Massachusetts Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators, a North Atlantic Regional Director for the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA) which awarded him a lifetime membership for his many contributions, and a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the New England Chiefs of Police, and the Northeast College & University Security Association.
A 1959 graduate of East Providence High School in RI, he completed several courses at the New England Institute of Law Enforcement at Babson College, and took related seminars on the campuses of Northeastern University and Stonehill College.
Mr. McKearney was the loving father of Raymond T. McKearney and his wife, Jean, of Seekonk, MA; Brian M. McKearney of Attleboro, MA; and Dean K. McKearney of North Attleboro, MA. He is survived by four grandchildren: Matthew, Joshua, and Derrick McKearney, and Sarah Laflin and her husband, James; and by his sister, Janet Dyer and her husband, Edward, and his brother, Gary McKearney and his wife, Kim. His former wife and children's mother was the late Susanne Charlotte Tetreault. He will be deeply missed and always loved.
Burial services will be private.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Raymond C. McKearney to the Rehoboth Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 10, P.O. Box 632, Rehoboth, MA 02769, will be appreciated.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 30, 2020.