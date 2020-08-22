1/1
Raymond E. Bonin
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
West Warwick – Raymond E. Bonin, 86, formerly of Santa Ana, California and So. Attleboro, Massachusetts, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Olive Bonin, Josefa Bonin and Theresa Bonin.

Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Harvey and Theresa (St. Laurent) Bonin. Ray was a Korean War US Navy veteran. He had been a Production Controller for Texas Instruments, Attleboro for thirty-four years until retiring in 1991.

Ray was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5876, South Attleboro and had been involved in the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, So. Attleboro.

He leaves two sons, John Stewart in Georgia and Joseph Stewart in Florida; two daughters, Maria Mongeau and Rose Terrien both of Pawtucket; a sister, Linda Sylvesta of Warwick and five grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Gertrude Thornber.

Relatives and friends are invited to VISITATION on Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Services followed by interment with Military Honors at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 North Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved