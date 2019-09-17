|
Raymond Edward Malley, age 95, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019 surrounded by the comfort of his loving family at the Charwell House in Norwood.
Beloved husband of Barbara (Mientka-Farrell) Malley and the late Lillian (Heaver) Malley. He was the son of the late William F. and Florence (Fennell) Malley. Devoted father of Kevin Malley and his partner Janet of MI, Nancy Bourbeau and her husband Robert of Chatham, John Malley of Cambridge, Dennis Malley and his wife Amy of IL, Patricia Malley and her partner Gordie Earle of Warwick and the late Raymond E. Malley, Jr. His extended family includes John Farrell and his wife Pamela of GA, Bruce Farrell and his wife Irene of Framingham, JoEllen Farrell-Goforth and her husband David of CA and Christine Farrell-Markt and her husband Joseph of Sharon. Raymond is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Ray was born on December 20, 1923 in Thompsonville, CT and was a graduate of Thompsonville High School. He heroically served his country during WWII in the United States Army Air Corps where he received a Purple Heart and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.
Ray Started his career as a sales representative for John Hancock in Boston. He then worked at Union Warren Savings Bank in Norwood where he became Vice President. He retired in 1987.
Ray was a devout Catholic and communicant of St. Mary's Church in Foxborough. He was a former member of the Norwood Chamber of Commerce and the Foxborough VFW. He was an avid golfer and a dedicated New England sports fan.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, September 18 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ray's memory may be made to the Friends of Foxboro Seniors, PO Box 116, Foxborough, MA 02035.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 17, 2019