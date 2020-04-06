|
|
Raymond H. Fiore, age 77, a lifelong resident of Mansfield passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Roberta N. (Farinella) Fiore.to whom he was wed for fifty-six years.
Born in Attleboro, MA on May 20, 1942, he was a loving son of the late Alfred and Eleanor (Tillotson) Fiore.
Ray grew up in town and was a 1960 graduate of Mansfield High School. Along with his son, he was a proud owner and operator of Bicycles Plus in Franklin, a company they established in 1992. He had previously worked for thirty years at Sannie's, a former business and longtime landmark on North Main St. in Mansfield.
Ray treasured the times spent with his adoring family. He truly loved the outdoors which included fishing, boating and hunting. He was also a member of the Sharon Fish & Game Club and enjoyed the many wonderful times spent at Humarock Beach and in Provincetown.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted children: Jill K. Davenport and her husband David of Lakeville and Scott R. Fiore and his wife Kristan of Norfolk. He was the cherished grandfather of Adam and Zachary Davenport and Zachary, Sam, Libby and Noah Taylor.
Services and burial will be private and visiting hours are omitted.
Those wishing, may remember Raymond with a contribution in his memory made to Cedarwood Gardens, 130 Chestnut St., Franklin, MA 02038, whom his family is so grateful to the staff for all the love and respectful care he was given.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 6, 2020