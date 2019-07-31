|
Raymond Francis Carey, age 82, passed away at his home in Rehoboth on July 27, 2019 surrounded by the comfort of his loving family. He was the son of the late Russell Raymond Carey and Frances (Richardson) Snelgrove.
Ray was born on January 29, 1937 in Wilson, NY. Ray proudly served his country as a Seabee in the US Navy. He was a self-employed welder for Raymond Carey Welding and Horton Construction for many years. He married his wife Cathy (Sousa) Carey on February 13, 1989 in Attleboro. Ray was a member of the Iron Workers Union. He enjoyed building model boats, remodeling his home, vegetable gardening and baking especially brownies with peanut butter frosting. He most enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Loving husband of Cathy (Sousa) Carey. Devoted father of Brenda Winslow of Providence, RI, Debra Winslow and Richard Daggett of North Attleboro, Raymond Carey, Jr. of Norton and Patrick Carey of Rehoboth. Grandfather of seven, great grandfather of one. Brother of Leander Edward Carey of AL, Suzanne Gertrude Lay of CA and the late Richard Russell Carey, Roger John Carey, and Marjorie Mae Fogg Regester. He also leaves his beloved dogs, Sophie, Colby and Sasha.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Monday, August 5 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A Memorial Service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 7 PM at the funeral home. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rays memory may be made to the 's National Office, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Sun Chronicle on July 31, 2019